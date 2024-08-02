Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $52,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 162.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,535 shares of company stock worth $5,137,431. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $248.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.