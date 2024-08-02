Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $44.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Baxter International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Baxter International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

