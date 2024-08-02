Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.21.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 137,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,993. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

