Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 9.4%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.67. Approximately 24,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 383,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.
Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.98 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
