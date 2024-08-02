Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 102.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QUAD. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE QUAD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 199,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $217.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

