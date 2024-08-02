Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti cut Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 51,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,705. The company has a market capitalization of $947.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 145,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 401.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 88.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

