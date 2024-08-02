Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

