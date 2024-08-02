Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Down 14.8% in July

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 762,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 3.4 %
BRFH traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 9,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,714. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89.
Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
