Barclays Lowers Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $164.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Crocs stock traded down $9.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,422. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

