B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.67. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

