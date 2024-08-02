B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,742 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. 4,507,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 224.61, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

