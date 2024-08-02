B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after buying an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,677,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

