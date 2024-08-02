B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 98.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,518 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GOVT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,640 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

