B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,458 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.86. 14,510,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,461,304. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

