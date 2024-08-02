B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,063,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,082,000 after acquiring an additional 77,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. 957,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,808. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.