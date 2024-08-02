B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 3,791,447 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

