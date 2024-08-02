B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.20. 182,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,977. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

