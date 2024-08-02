B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,421. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

