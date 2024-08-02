B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,838 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after buying an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 310,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,685,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.13. The stock had a trading volume of 366,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,362. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.14.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

