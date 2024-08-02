B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $76.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $936.70. 2,352,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,967. The stock has a market cap of $369.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,001.22 and a 200 day moving average of $948.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

