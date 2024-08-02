B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 76,575 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,575 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,440,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,973,020. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

