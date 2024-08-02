B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 20,566 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. 1,065,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

