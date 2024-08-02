B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 14,528 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY remained flat at $31.76 during trading on Wednesday. 4,226,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

