B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.10.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $453.50. 1,792,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,628. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.18 and a 200 day moving average of $438.98.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

