B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $217,995,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.51. 3,004,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

