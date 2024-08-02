B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,138. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

