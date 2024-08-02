B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $14.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,148,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,776. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,546,517 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.