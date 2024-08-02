B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 443,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 469,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.34. 102,749 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

