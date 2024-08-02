B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,196,000 after buying an additional 203,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Olin by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,125,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 2,408,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

