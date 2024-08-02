AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.00. 190,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Articles

