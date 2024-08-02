Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Tops $155.25 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $155.25 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,277,757,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,616,147 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars.

