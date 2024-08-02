Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY remained flat at $22.10 on Wednesday. 502,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

