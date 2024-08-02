Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.94

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.94 and last traded at $45.29, with a volume of 114981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Astera Labs Trading Down 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

