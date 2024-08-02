ASMPT Limited Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:ASMVY)

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

ASMPT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 23,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

