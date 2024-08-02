ASMPT Limited Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:ASMVY)

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1143 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.
ASMPT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 23,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.
About ASMPT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.