Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE ARW traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.76. 850,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,419. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

