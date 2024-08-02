Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $64.88 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $64.88 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001462 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,511,152 coins and its circulating supply is 182,510,738 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

