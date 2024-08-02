Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $64.44 million and $14.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001433 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001277 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,531,386 coins and its circulating supply is 182,530,526 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

