Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.3 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 271,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

