Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.
Ares Capital Price Performance
ARCC stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
