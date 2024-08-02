Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

