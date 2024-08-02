Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,266. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

