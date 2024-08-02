Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.
Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of ARCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,266. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66.
Ares Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Capital
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.