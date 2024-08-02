Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 961,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

