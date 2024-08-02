Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 2.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 1,073,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,221,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $5,782,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 523,024 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

