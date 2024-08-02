Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 892,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,681 shares.The stock last traded at $36.89 and had previously closed at $39.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.