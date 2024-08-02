Ankr Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.24 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $269.10 million and $11.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,781.16 or 1.00088750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007313 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011577 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02800572 USD and is down -6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $10,946,526.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

