Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $238,830,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,480.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after acquiring an additional 474,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 820.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

