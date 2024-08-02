Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,589. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $184.93. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

