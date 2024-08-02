Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,045 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE AVD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 90,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $268.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.91.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.