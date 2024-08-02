Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $63,078,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $49.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,393. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

