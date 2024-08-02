Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Encompass Health by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EHC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 623,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $94.38.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

